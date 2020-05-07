Three Findings Shape How News Publishers Help Readers Navigate COVID ‘Infodemic’

The role of news media companies in the pandemic has been clear from the state: People need factual and helpful information.

Yet that is not what they are always getting—or even seeking.

The COVID epidemic has been accompanied by what the World Health Organisation describes as an “infodemic” of both good and bad information, from many different sources and accessed via many different platforms. In a Webinar for INMA members on Wednesday, Rasmus Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, summarised new findings about the role of news organisations in helping people navigate the crisis and the impact of relying on social media on people’s knowledge about the disease.