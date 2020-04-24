Three Media Innovations to Watch During (and After) COVID-19

Like any other industry, media organizations around the world are trying hard to adapt to the shockwave created by the spread of COVID-19. Confined journalists are rearranging their homes into makeshift news desks and newsrooms doubling down on efforts to combat disinformation while, at the same time, keeping their audiences informed with timely and quality news. They also strive to provide them with enough elements to understand, and sometimes challenge, their governments’ responses to the disease.