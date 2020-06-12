Three Ways Large Media Companies are Innovating During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The global COVID-19 pandemic is putting the journalism profession’s ideas about digital news innovation to the test, said New York Times National Editor Mark Lacey.

For years, newsrooms have talked about being more innovative. “We’ve been talking about the importance of different story forms and digital,” Lacey said during a panel this week. With the arrival of the pandemic, “all of those trainings that all of these people have gone through for years now, it feels as though we’ve been doing it for this story.”