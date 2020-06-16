Times Group Helps Employees Navigate a New Normal

In his book, Antifragile: Things that Gain from Disorder, Nassim Nicholas Taleb provided many valuable insights that are relevant in today’s unusual times: “Some things benefit from shocks; they thrive and grow when exposed to volatility, randomness, disorder, and stressors and uncertainty. Let us call it antifragile. Antifragility is beyond resilience or robustness. The resilient resists shocks and stays the same; the antifragile gets better.”