The New Orleans Times-Picayune is about to disappear. Late last week, Dathel and John Georges, who own the rival New Orleans Advocate, bought the Times-Picayune from Advance Local Media, an arm of the Newhouse family’s media empire, and announced their intention to merge the papers under a single masthead and website.

