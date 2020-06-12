Times, Sunday Times Decrease Churn by 49 Percent with Digital Butler
Retention was already an important topic for 2020. But with the surge of new subscribers that have come during the coronavirus crisis, publishers are even more concerned with how to retain their readers.
When The Times and The Sunday Times faced this same challenge, they zeroed in on personalisation as the solution. By creating meaningful relationships at scale and at cost with their customers, they believed they would be able to better retain their subscribers.Read More