Times to Launch Talk Radio Station to Challenge BBC Radio 4

The Times has confirmed plans to launch its own speech radio station later this year, with the aim of luring listeners away from BBC Radio 4 and 5 live at a time when the public broadcaster is facing cuts.

The long-rumoured launch will involve the newspaper creating a station with a “daily schedule of news, analysis and commentary with a lineup of high-profile presenters” broadcasting nationally on DAB radio, online and via smart speakers, such as Amazon’s Alexa.