To Apply Machine Learning Responsibly, The New York Times Uses It in Moderation
It’s a common refrain on the internet: never read the comments. All too often, the comment section is where trolls and toxic behavior thrive, and where measured debate and cordial conversation ends. The New York Times comment section, however, is different. It is generally civil, thoughtful and even witty. This did not happen by itself; it is the result of careful design and hard work by the Times Community Desk.
Read More