To Prop Up Local Advertisers, Newspapers Help Small Businesses Sell Gift Cards
Gannett has rolled out a product for its local newspapers to give readers an option to buy gift cards from local businesses.
Called Support Local, the product allows readers to browse businesses in a local market offering gift cards. The businesses are sorted in alphabetical order. Nearly 10,000 businesses across the U.S. have added themselves to Support Local since Gannett first launched the product last month, and it has drawn over 1 million pageviews.