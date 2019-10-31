To Reduce Cookie Reliance, Immediate Media Tests New Way to Share Data Directly with Advertisers
Magazine group Immediate Media is exploring new ways for advertisers to identify target audiences across its portfolio, without relying on third-party cookies, which are under continuous regulatory and browser pressures.
The publisher, home to titles like Radio Times, Top Gear magazine and BBC Good Food, has agreed to make its first-party data available for advertisers to view via a neutral platform that doesn’t share the information anywhere else.
