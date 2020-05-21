To Stay or Go? International Freelancers Face Challenges During Pandemic

At first, passengers coming from a list of countries with coronavirus outbreaks were quarantined when they arrived in Uganda. Then, Uganda’s borders closed completely on Mar. 21. Around that time, some of Sally Hayden’s friends booked last-minute flights to their home countries.

She, however, never considered leaving.

“There have been far fewer cases across Africa than in Europe and the U.S., and it seemed safest to stay put,” said Hayden, who has reported across Africa, the Middle East and Europe. She covers migration and human rights issues, as well as general news and investigations for outlets including Al Jazeera, The New York Times and BBC. “I also thought it was important to keep reporting from here on the impacts of the restrictions, as well as any potential escalation in cases further on.”