TownNews and BlueFrame Pact Provides Sports Live Streaming Audience
TownNews and BlueFrame Technology have announced a partnership which will give the more than 2,000 local media websites using TownNews’ digital publishing platforms access to BlueFrame’s live sports and events video streaming services.
The arrangement enables TownNews to supply its client network with compelling live sports and event streaming. In turn, TownNews customers can offer the same services to their local school districts at a significantly reduced cost—or even free.Read More