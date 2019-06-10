TownNews and Stringr Partner to Provide Video Content for Local News Outlets

TownNews and Stringr have announced a strategic partnership that will enable clients using TownNews’ content management systems to easily expand their video inventories with high-resolution pre-packaged videos from Stringr’s vast video marketplace.

As part of the partnership, TownNews will add new functionality to its industry-leading CMS platforms that allows users to access Stringr video, which is powered by the company’s network of more than 90,000 amateur and professional videographers. Completed videos can be easily searched within TownNews platforms and pushed directly to client websites, empowering media organizations to grow audience and engagement with high-quality custom video content.

Stringr will also provide participating TownNews clients with access to Stringr’s video archive of more than 250,000 assets. The content will be searchable directly within the CMS interface.

“Making video easier for publishers is an important initiative at Stringr,” said Lindsay Stewart, CEO of Stringr. “By combining forces with TownNews and their impressive customer set, thousands of publishers will now have access to more relevant, localized video content every day, all part of our goal to help all media entities engage with their viewers and readers on a meaningful and sustainable level.”

“This is another big step in TownNews’ continued focus on enhancing our video services and content for our broadcast and newspaper partners,” said Brad Ward, CEO at TownNews. “By integrating the ability for our CMS users to access Stringr, we will give our users the ability to use content from Stringr’s massive network of videographers in a seamless workflow.”