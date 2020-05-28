TownNews Takes on ‘News Deserts’ with News Nirvana Program

Even before COVID-19 ravaged the world economy, local media organizations—especially newspapers—faced daunting challenges. According to the University of North Carolina’s The Expanding News Desert report, between 1,300 and 1,400 communities have lost their newspapers since 2004, leaving them with no local coverage. Circulation declines, stagnating ad growth, and media consolidation have created “news deserts,” whose citizens have little access to the information and oversight that’s critical to a functioning democracy.