At the end of April, CJR and The Nation announced plans for a new initiative to dramatically improve the media’s coverage of the most urgent story of our time. Since then, interest in our Covering Climate Now project has been enormous. Since then, interest in our Covering Climate Now project has been enormous.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/transforming-the-medias-coverage-of-the-climate-crisis/