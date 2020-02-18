News Newsletter News 

Treat Us Like Something Between a Telco and a Newspaper, Says Facebook’s Zuckerberg

Jack Stubbs and Paul Carrel | Reuters   February 18, 2020

Online content should be regulated with a system somewhere between the existing rules used for the telecoms and media industries, Facebook (FB.O) CEO Mark Zuckerberg told global leaders and security chiefs on Saturday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Zuckerberg said Facebook had improved its work countering online election interference, and expanded on his previous calls for regulation of social media firms.

