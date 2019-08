Nexstar Media Group’s proposed $6.4 billion purchase of Chicago-based Tribune Media moved one step closer to completion after the Justice Department signed off on the deal Wednesday — with the agreement to divest stations in 13 markets to resolve antitrust concerns.

