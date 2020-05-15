Coronavirus HR News Newsletter News 

Tribune Publishing and Union Agree to Three-Week Furloughs for Chicago Tribune Newsroom Employees

Robert Channick | Chicago Tribune   May 15, 2020

Tribune Publishing and the Chicago Tribune Guild agreed Wednesday to a three-week furlough for all unionized newsroom employees making $40,000 or more as a cost-saving measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The furloughs will be taken in one-week increments from May through July, the Chicago-based newspaper chain said. Employees will continue to receive health benefits but no salary during the weeks they are on furlough.

