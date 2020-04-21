Tribune Publishing Implements ‘Broad Furloughs’ on Top of Pay Cuts From Earlier in April

Tribune Publishing is requiring most non-union employees earning between $40,000 and $67,000 a year to take three weeks of furloughs in the next three months.

The action, announced in a letter to staff by CEO Terry Jimenez, comes just short of two weeks after he announced permanent pay cuts of 2 to 10% for higher salaried employees.

In both letters, Jimenez encourages staffers who would prefer to leave the company with severance to do so. Also, he says that similar pay cuts or furloughs for unionized staff will be determined in the near future.