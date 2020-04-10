Coronavirus HR News Newsletter News 

Tribune Publishing is the Latest Journalism Organization to Announce Cuts

Barbara Allen | Poynter  April 10, 2020

Tribune Publishing today announced a series of permanent pay cuts for non-union staffers that will range from 2% to 10% off their current salaries.

The cuts take effect April 19.

An email memo from Tribune Publishing CEO Terry Jimenez said that the company “will permanently reduce base pay from 2% to 10% for employees who have an annual base salary of $67,000 or more. These reductions will be on a sliding scale, with those earning more taking a steeper cut.”

