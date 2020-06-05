News Newsletter News 

Tribune Publishing Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Press Release | Tribune Publishing  June 5, 2020

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Total revenues were $216.5 million, down from $244.5 million in the first quarter of 2019
  • Loss from operations was $62.0 million, substantially due to non-cash impairment charges of $51.0 million, compared to a loss of $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $13.3 million, a decrease of $8.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2019
  • Digital-only subscribers increased 30.7% to 370,000 at the end of the first quarter 2020, up from 283,000 at the end of the first quarter 2019, and related revenue was up 42.4% compared to the first quarter of 2019
