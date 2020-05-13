Tribune Publishing to Furlough 160 Union Staffers a Week Per Month

Tribune Publishing and The Chicago Tribune Guild, the union representing its newsroom employees, have reached a tentative agreement to furlough 160 editorial staffers for one week in the months of May, June and July, while postponing discussions of longer-term furloughs until at least the end of July.

The union tweeted the terms of the tentative agreement to staffers on Tuesday, and said it “fends off permanent pay reductions and assures us that the company will not try further cuts until at least the end of July.”