Trudeau’s Blackface: The Chilling Effects of Disinformation on Political Engagement
At Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center, the Technology and Social Change Research Project (TaSC) studies how networked social movements use social media to reframe, and often remix, the news. Memes, hashtags, and YouTube videos spring up around controversial stories during breaking news events, such as hotly contested elections and crises, manifesting in hyper-partisan talking points, and often, weaponized disinformation.Read More