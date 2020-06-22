News Newsletter News 

Trump Administration Labels Four More Chinese News Outlets ‘Foreign Missions’

John Rumitch and Michele Kelemen | NPR   June 22, 2020

The Trump administration on Monday labeled four more Chinese news organizations as “foreign missions,” expanding its restrictions on what it calls Chinese propaganda outlets in a move that’s likely to anger Beijing.

The four organizations are state broadcaster China Central Television, the ruling Communist Party’s mouthpiece newspaper People’s Daily, its hawkish tabloid subsidiary, the Global Times, and the semiofficial state-run China News Service.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *