Trump Administration Labels Four More Chinese News Outlets ‘Foreign Missions’
The Trump administration on Monday labeled four more Chinese news organizations as “foreign missions,” expanding its restrictions on what it calls Chinese propaganda outlets in a move that’s likely to anger Beijing.
The four organizations are state broadcaster China Central Television, the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece newspaper People's Daily, its hawkish tabloid subsidiary, the Global Times, and the semiofficial state-run China News Service.