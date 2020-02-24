Trump Administration Mulls Expelling Chinese Journalists After WSJ Reporters Banned: Report
The Trump administration is reportedly considering expelling Chinese journalists in retaliation for the expulsion of three Wall Street Journal reporters based in China by the Chinese government.
Bloomberg News reported Monday that administration officials were set to convene Monday to discuss the possibility of taking action against Chinese journalists based in the U.S. as a way of showing the Chinese government that the U.S. would respond to the expulsion of Americans living abroad in China.