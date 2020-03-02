News Newsletter News 

Trump Administration Orders Four Chinese News Outlets in U.S. to Reduce Staffs

Carol Morello | Washington Post   March 2, 2020

In a major escalation of a media war between Beijing and Washington, the Trump administration on Monday ordered four Chinese news outlets operating in the United States to reduce the number of Chinese nationals working on their staffs by more than a third.

The action comes on the heels of a State Department decision on Feb. 18 requiring five Chinese news organizations considered organs of the government to register as foreign missions and provide the names of employees.

