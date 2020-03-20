Trump Drops His Coronavirus Media Detente

Donald Trump’s cease-fire with the press was short-lived.

Days after calling news media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic “very fair” at a White House news briefing, the president on Thursday went back on the offensive, agreeing with a reporter from the right-wing outlet One America News Network that outlets like The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal were siding with Chinese government propaganda and joking that he wanted to remove 75 percent to 80 percent of the journalists in the briefing room in the name of social distancing.