Trump Jokes to Putin They Should ‘Get Rid’ of Journalists

Julian Borger | Guardian   June 28, 2019

Donald Trump joked with Vladimir Putin about getting rid of journalists and Russian meddling in US elections when the two leaders met at the G20 summit in Japan.

As they sat for photographs at the start of their first formal meeting in nearly a year, the US president lightheartedly sought common ground with Putin at the expense of the journalists around them in Osaka.

One thought on “Trump Jokes to Putin They Should ‘Get Rid’ of Journalists

  • Gerard Mulligan
    June 28, 2019 at 11:35 am
    On the anniversary of the Annapolis massacre – a class act

