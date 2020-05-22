Trump Takes a Big Bite Out of Fox News, the Hand That Feeds His Base

From the business perspective of Fox News, this is about as unhelpful a tweet as President Trump could have offered…

In his tweet, the president makes explicit the subtext at which he’s hinted in the past, when offering complaints about how Fox had “forgotten the people that got them there”—meaning, of course, his and the network’s shared base of conservatives and Republicans. Previously, he had chastised Fox for allowing Democratic voices on the airwaves without articulating the other side of the coin. Here, he’s just saying it: Fox isn’t helping to elect Republicans, which, it clearly follows, they ought to be doing.