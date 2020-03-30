Trump’s Coronavirus Briefings Matter Whether or Not He Tells the Truth
There is one thing you know for sure when President Donald Trump holds a briefing about coronavirus: you cannot trust what he says.
Since the beginning of this pandemic crisis he has evolved, contradicted himself or outright misled the American public on a very large number of very important things. CNN’s Daniel Dale and Tara Subramanian have done incredible work fact-checking his individual statements. Or read Chris Cillizza’s roundup of his entire Sunday press conference.Read More