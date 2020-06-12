Tucker Carlson’s Black Lives Matter Remarks Alienate Fox News Advertisers
Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson is causing static with the network’s advertisers again.
The conservative-leaning news channel has seen several companies say they will no longer run their commercials in the top-rated prime-time program “Tucker Carlson Tonight” due to the host’s recent comments on Black Lives Matter, the movement denouncing police brutality and racial bias that has gained substantial support among protesters nationwide in recent weeks following the death of George FloydRead More