Turkish Authorities Cancel Press Passes for Hundreds of Journalists

Staff | CPJ  January 24, 2020

Turkish authorities should restore the recently cancelled press cards of hundreds of reporters, and establish a transparent and impartial process for obtaining press passes, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

According to a statement by the Journalist’s Union of Turkey, an independent trade group, the Directorate of Communications changed the press cards’ color from yellow to turquoise last year, and gave journalists until yesterday to reapply for new cards.

