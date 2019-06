Local TV is trusted and is still the preferred method of getting news (thanks mostly to people 50 and up). But viewership for local TV news continues to decline, according to research released by Pew this week. Pew also took a look at cable and network news, and here are some of their findings about 2018 in TV.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tv-is-still-the-most-common-way-for-americans-to-get-local-news-but-fewer-people-are-watching/