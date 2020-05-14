Twin Cities Weekly Newspapers are Shutting Down in the Face of Pandemic
Solid local reporting, regular coverage of business openings and ribbon cuttings, a trusted presence for decades in Washington County: None of it was enough to keep the Bulletin going when the pandemic hit.
A weekly newspaper covering Woodbury, Cottage Grove and the county’s southern communities, the 33-year-old Bulletin was done in by an advertising slump inflamed by the coronavirus, its owners said. They shut it down last week.