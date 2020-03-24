Coronavirus News Resources 

Twitter Donating $1 Million to Journalism Nonprofits Amid Coronavirus

Sara Fischer | Axios  March 24, 2020

Twitter said Tuesday that it’s donating $1 million to the Committee to Protect Journalists and the International Women’s Media Foundation ($500,000 each) to support newsrooms while covering the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Many newsrooms are struggling with how to balance covering the virus while ensuring the safety of their employees. Others are struggling to cover COVID-19 without the steady stream of ad revenue coming in during the pandemic.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *