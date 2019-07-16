Twitter: Trump’s Tweets Attacking Congresswomen Do Not Violate Rules
Twitter will not take action against President Donald Trump’s tweets calling for four minority congresswomen to “go back” to where they “came from,” the company said today.
Trump’s statements mark the latest test of the company’s new policy of labeling and demoting tweets by world leaders that break its rules against harassment and abuse. Twitter said the tweets don’t violate its rules but did not elaborate.
It is called Freedom of Speech so no surprise here and Twitter gets it. Also, journalists have chosen to selectively print only the sound bite “go back” to where they “came from,” and not the complete message Trump actually said which completely distorts Trump’s entire message and this somehow is acceptable journalism? Telling someone to go home, fix the problems then return and show us how it is done is not a racist statement nor is it a personal attack media is attempting to sell. A sitting president has the same right as the rest of us and if they choose to assert strong opinions they can do so.