Two FCC Commissioners Argue the $48 million Fine for Sinclair is Not Enough

Two Federal Communications Commissioners said Sinclair Broadcast Group should not be allowed to walk away from its violation of FCC regulations by just paying a $48 million fine and not admitting that it willfully violated the rules.

The Republican-controlled commission and Sinclair agreed to the record fine in early May, but the consent decree—an agreement to settle the issue without admission of guilt—and dissents from Democrat commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks emerged in the legal documents filed Friday.