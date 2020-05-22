News Newsletter News 

Two FCC Commissioners Argue the $48 million Fine for Sinclair is Not Enough

Al Tompkins | Poynter   May 22, 2020

Two Federal Communications Commissioners said Sinclair Broadcast Group should not be allowed to walk away from its violation of FCC regulations by just paying a $48 million fine and not admitting that it willfully violated the rules.

The Republican-controlled commission and Sinclair agreed to the record fine in early May, but the consent decree—an agreement to settle the issue without admission of guilt—and dissents from Democrat commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks emerged in the legal documents filed Friday.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *