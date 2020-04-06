Best practices Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

Two Weeks in, How Indian Publishers are Doing in the World’s Biggest Lockdown

Madhavi Sekhri | INMA  April 6, 2020

The world’s most comprehensive lockdown, effectively confining 1.3 billion Indians to their homes for 21 days, has necessitated numerous adjustments in every way of life, including the business of news.

Earmarked as an “essential service” and therefore given certain exemptions to an otherwise unfettered restriction on movement, Indian media has been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring credible and verified information reaches the entire population, rather than unsubstantiated “fake news” that has the potential to trigger panic and provide incorrect hygiene and social distancing information.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *