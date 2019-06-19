News Newsletter News 

U.N. Investigator Calls for Probing Saudi Officials in Khashoggi Killing

Carol Morello and Kareem Fahim | Washington Post  June 19, 2019

A special U.N. investigator on Wednesday called for further investigation of high-level Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Agnes Callamard, a human rights expert who is a special rapporteur for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, released a 101-page report on her months-long inquiry into Khashoggi’s death at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

