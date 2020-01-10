U.S. Broadcast News Coverage of Australian Fires Largely Fails to Connect the Crisis to Climate Change

The scale of the bushfires burning in Australia is unprecedented, and the toll they have extracted is incomprehensible–at least 27 people have perished, more than 12 million acres have been destroyed, and an estimated 1 billion animals have died. And fire season is just getting started.

However, the magnitude of this developing crisis and the role of our increasingly warming climate in it, to date, have not been reflected by U.S. broadcast news coverage.