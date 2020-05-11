U.S. Hits Back at China With New Visa Restrictions on Journalists

The Trump administration is imposing new restrictions on Chinese journalists working in the United States, escalating its conflict with China over the news media as the two countries battle for economic, geopolitical and messaging dominance worldwide.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Friday that Chinese journalists working for non-American news outlets would be limited to 90-day work visas—a significant reduction from the open-ended, single-entry stays that the agency previously granted to most journalists with Chinese passports and a valid entry visa. They will be allowed to apply for extensions, although those will also be limited to 90 days.