U.S. Journalist Detained During Lebanon Protests on Suspicion of Sending Footage to Israel
An American journalist has been detained in Lebanon on suspicion of sending footage of anti-government protests to an Israeli news outlet—a potentially serious crime under Lebanese law—authorities here said Monday.
Journalist advocacy groups and friends of freelancer Nicholas Frakes, 24, said they believed his arrest in downtown Beirut on Sunday night was a case of mistaken identity stemming from a misunderstanding about the way international news coverage works.Read More