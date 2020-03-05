U.S. Labor Department Postpones Planned Changes to Data ‘Lockups’ Indefinitely

The head of the U.S. Labor Department’s statistical arm said on Wednesday the agency was postponing indefinitely plans to require news agencies to remove computers from a room it provides for coverage of embargoed economic reports.

In January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said it had decided to remove computers from its data “lockups,” effective March 1, to keep economic releases secure prior to being made public, to stay ahead of rapidly changing technology and to remove any advantage media might have in providing the data to high-speed traders.