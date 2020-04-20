News Newsletter News 

U.S. Newspapers Have Shed Half of Their Newsroom Employees Since 2008

Elizabeth Grieco | Pew Research Center  April 20, 2020

Newsroom employment at U.S. newspapers continues to plummet, falling by around half since 2008, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. But a modest increase in jobs after 2014 in other news-producing sectors–especially digital-native organizations–offset some of the losses at newspapers, helping to stabilize the overall number of U.S. newsroom employees in the last five years.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *