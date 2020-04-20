U.S. Newspapers Have Shed Half of Their Newsroom Employees Since 2008
Newsroom employment at U.S. newspapers continues to plummet, falling by around half since 2008, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. But a modest increase in jobs after 2014 in other news-producing sectors–especially digital-native organizations–offset some of the losses at newspapers, helping to stabilize the overall number of U.S. newsroom employees in the last five years.