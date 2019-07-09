News Newsletter News 

U.S. Newsroom Employment Has Dropped a Quarter Since 2008, With Greatest Decline at Newspapers

Elizabeth Grieco | Pew Research Center   July 9, 2019

Newsroom employment across the United States continues to decline, driven primarily by job losses at newspapers. And even though digital-native news outlets have experienced some recent growth in employment, they have added too few newsroom positions to make up for recent losses in the broader industry, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment Statistics survey data.

