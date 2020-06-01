U.S. Police Have Attacked Journalists Nearly 100 Times in the Past Four Days

As Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country one week after a white police officer allegedly murdered a black man, George Floyd, it’s becoming clear that attacks by police on journalists are becoming a widespread pattern, not one-off incidents. While violence against press-credentialed reporters covering the protests may still be dwarfed by violence against the American citizens who are protesting, incidents are piling up—and are getting more attention in part because the journalists being attacked include those from large mainstream news organizations.