UAE Shuts Accounts of Maltese Tycoon Accused of Journalist’s Murder

A Dubai bank shuttered accounts earlier this year of a secret offshore company belonging to a Maltese businessman since charged with the murder of an investigative journalist, two banking officials have said.

The businessman, Yorgen Fenech, was charged last month with complicity in the 2017 killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who had written about the company, 17 Black Limited, shortly before her death. He has denied the accusation.