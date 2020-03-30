UK National Newspaper Sales Plummet Under Covid-19 Lockdown

National print newspaper sales have fallen by as much as 30% since the start of the government-ordered coronavirus lockdown, according to industry sources, with journalists at many local newspapers placed on leave and warnings that hundreds of reporters could be left without jobs as the advertising market collapses.

Thousands of independent newsagents have closed, commuter traffic is non-existent, and supermarkets are expected to cut the numbers of copies they take from next week because of reduced footfall. With many readers also self-isolating, one of the British news industry’s main sources of revenue has taken a heavy hit.