UK Newspaper Group Reach Finds Ads Perform Better on Coronavirus Content

As well as some coronavirus content actually being suitable for brands to advertise against, U.K. newspaper group Reach is seeing signs that ads are performing better.

Reach has been using its tool Mantis, which leverages IBM Watson’s machine-learning, natural-language processing to gauge whether content is appropriate, to recoup previously blocked ad inventory on news stories. Now, the tool has been integrated with Xandr’s supply-side platform, making it more easily available to publishers.