News Newsletter News 

Ukraine Detains Five, Including Pediatric Surgeon, for Killing Journalist in 2016

Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk | Reuters   December 12, 2019

Ukrainian police have detained five people, including a pediatric surgeon and a rock musician, over the killing of an investigative journalist in a car bomb in July 2016, law enforcement officials said on Thursday.

Briefing journalists alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the officials said the motive for killing 44-year-old Pavel Sheremet, a Belarusian, was to destabilize the country but declined to say who might have ordered the murder

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *